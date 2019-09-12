Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-1201
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
524 North Main Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma Spence


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilma Spence Obituary
Wilma Schultz Spence, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Wilma was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Uniontown and was a daughter of George and Kathryn Schultz. She was a graduate of North Union Township High School and attended Waynesburg College. Wilma was a longtime resident of Greensburg, where she was employed by A.E. Troutman Co. for 16 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Spence Jr., and brother, Harold Schultz. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Spence, of Kansas City; son, Joseph C. Spence III, of Brentwood, Tenn.; daughter in-law, Sandy Spence, of Brentwood; grandsons, Andrew and Trent Spence, of Brentwood; sister, Helen London, of Dallas, Texas; close friend, Barbara Bosnich, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. For further information, please visit kepplegraft.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charter Oak United Methodist Church in Greensburg.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
Download Now