Wilma Schultz Spence, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 90. Wilma was born Jan. 18, 1929, in Uniontown and was a daughter of George and Kathryn Schultz. She was a graduate of North Union Township High School and attended Waynesburg College. Wilma was a longtime resident of Greensburg, where she was employed by A.E. Troutman Co. for 16 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph C. Spence Jr., and brother, Harold Schultz. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Spence, of Kansas City; son, Joseph C. Spence III, of Brentwood, Tenn.; daughter in-law, Sandy Spence, of Brentwood; grandsons, Andrew and Trent Spence, of Brentwood; sister, Helen London, of Dallas, Texas; close friend, Barbara Bosnich, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. For further information, please visit kepplegraft.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Charter Oak United Methodist Church in Greensburg.
