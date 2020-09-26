1/1
Winifred C. Keys
1940 - 2020
Winifred C. "Winnie" Keys, 80, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late William H. and Marjorie L. (Wentzel) Quartz. She was a member of First Trinity United Church of Christ of Youngwood. She retired from Stanwood Credit Union of New Stanton. She is survived by her husband, Gary J. Keys; two daughters, Karen K. Pettyjohn and husband, John C., of Youngwood, and Michelle A. Mahoney and husband, David, of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Michael Pettyjohn and wife, Allison, of Ruskin, Fla., Sara Huth and husband, Jesse, of Greensburg, Jennifer Mahoney, of Youngwood, and Kelly Mahoney, of Youngwood; three great-grandchildren, Pierce, Gwen and Remi; a brother, William Rodney Quartz and wife, Monica, of Greensburg; a favorite aunt, Beverly Evans, of Delmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. Winnie's greatest treasure was her family, her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained. Family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
SEP
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Westmoreland County Memorial Park
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
