Winifred C. "Winnie" Keys, 80, of Youngwood, died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital. She was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of the late William H. and Marjorie L. (Wentzel) Quartz. She was a member of First Trinity United Church of Christ of Youngwood. She retired from Stanwood Credit Union of New Stanton. She is survived by her husband, Gary J. Keys; two daughters, Karen K. Pettyjohn and husband, John C., of Youngwood, and Michelle A. Mahoney and husband, David, of Youngwood; four grandchildren, Michael Pettyjohn and wife, Allison, of Ruskin, Fla., Sara Huth and husband, Jesse, of Greensburg, Jennifer Mahoney, of Youngwood, and Kelly Mahoney, of Youngwood; three great-grandchildren, Pierce, Gwen and Remi; a brother, William Rodney Quartz and wife, Monica, of Greensburg; a favorite aunt, Beverly Evans, of Delmont; and numerous nieces and nephews. Winnie's greatest treasure was her family, her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., Youngwood. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Westmoreland County Memorial Park. Only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at a time, so please limit your visit out of respect for others. Masks must be worn, and social distancing maintained. Family suggests memorial contributions to the ALS Association.



