Winifred O. "Winnie" Glasser, 97, of Derry, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Brookdale of Latrobe, where she had been a resident for the past seven years. She was born March 22, 1923, in Greensburg and was a daughter of the late James P. and Martha Blackburn Glasgow. Winnie was Methodist by faith but had been very active at St. Joseph Church of Derry, working in the cafeteria, at parish dinners and as a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School class of 1941. Over the years, she had been a golf member at the Latrobe Elks and Chestnut Ridge Golf Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis E. "Gene" Glasser; her daughter, Bonnie Glasser Plummer; and her sister, Edna Mattia. She is survived by her son, William E. Glasser (Vickie), of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Herbert Plummer, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, William R. Glasser (Janice), Gretchen and Wendy Staib and Gina Manners (Chris); four great-grandchildren; Joshua, Jessica, Sarah and Katie; a special niece, Martha Brinker; and several other nieces and nephews. A special thanks to her good friends Nira Akins, Gloria Weppelman, Cindy Bush, Lori Shearer and staff at Brookdale. At Winnie's request, all services were to be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Church in Derry in her memory. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.