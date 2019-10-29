|
Wreford G. Greenawalt, 90, of West Newton, died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor. He was born Dec. 1, 1928, in West Newton, son of the late Arthur and Ruth (Highberger) Greenawalt. Wreford was a lifelong dairy farmer and loved his cows. He was also a bus driver for Yough School District for 40 years. He liked to go to fairs, festivals and tractor pulls and also enjoyed listening to polkas every Sunday. He was preceded in death by both parents; loving wife of 66 years, Jean Smitley Greenawalt; three sons, Wreford Greenawalt Jr., George Greenawalt and Jason Greenawalt; one brother, Raymond Greenawalt; one daughter, Marcy Messner; son-in-law, Lawrence Davis; and grandson, Douglas Greenawalt Jr. He is survived by five daughters, Terry Davis, Janice (Arthur) Hepler, Esther (Paul) Kolesar, Lisa (Joseph) Dopplehauer and Allison Greenawalt; two sons, Jeffrey Greenawalt and Douglas (Janice) Greenawalt; two daughters-in-law, Linda Greenawalt and Kathy Greenawalt; one son-in-law, Barry Messner; three brothers, Howard Greenawalt, Jacob (Ruth) Greenawalt and Daniel (Ruth) Greenawalt; four sisters, Phyllis Pinkney, Elizabeth Goodman, Joyce Furber and Donna (Randy) Budai; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136 Madison. Services will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Ralph Mostoller officiating. Interment will follow at Madison Union Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to each and every department at Westmoreland Manor for their kindness and help during Wreford's stay. The family also wishes many thanks to Stephanie and the wonderful caregivers at TLC. It was Wreford's "home away from home". In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations to be made to TLC Adult Care Center, 9 Rio Vista St., West Newton, PA 15089. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 29, 2019