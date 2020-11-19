1/1
Yolanda E. Hudak
1931 - 2020
Yolanda E. "Linda" Hudak, 89, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home, on the 64th wedding anniversary of her and her husband, Thomas A. Hudak. She was born March 6, 1931, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Sanatore and Rachel (Bellini) George. Prior to retirement, she worked part-time in retail and was a former seamstress. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 brothers, Joseph, Frank, William, Patrick, Americus, Dominic, Samuel, James, Robert and John George. She is survived by her husband, Thomas A. Hudak; her son, Thomas A. Hudak Jr. and wife, Lynn, of Latrobe; three grandchildren, Maggie Hudak, of Pittsburgh, and Bruce Hudak, of Penn Run, both of whom she raised, and Steven Hudak, of Latrobe; a great-granddaughter, Aaleyah Hudak; three sisters, Mary Kelly, of Greensburg, and Ann Sabatino and Patricia Casselman, both of California; a brother, Daniel George; and several nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Greensburg. Private entombment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248375211
