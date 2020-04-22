Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
Yolanda N. Carter


1935 - 2020
Yolanda N. (Smith) Carter, 84, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home. She was born Oct. 20, 1935, in Wiley Ford, W.Va., a daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt and Virginia Maude (Martin) Smith. Yolanda was very artistic and loved to paint and crochet. She loved her family and enjoyed gardening and dancing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert T. Carter, and siblings, Geraldine Smith Athey and Jack, Ben, Paul and Samuel Smith. She is survived by her children, Debbie Moore and Anthony Moore, both of Raleigh, N.C., Michael Carter, of Greensburg, Pam (David) White, of New Castle, Tonya (Dave) Durbiano, of York, S.C., Rhonda Carter, of Greensburg, and Tina (Tony) Costanza, of Herminie; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Naomi Smith Hamilton and Philip, Daniel, David, Thomas and Joseph Smith; also numerous nieces and nephews. Services and interment will be private. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
