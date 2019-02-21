|
|
Yolanda Orsini, 100, of Sutersville, died Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. She was born Nov. 25, 1918, in Elizabeth Township, a daughter of the late August and Marietta (Soncini) Fontanesi. Yolanda enjoyed bowling, golfing and ceramics. Surviving are a son, Gary Orsini and wife, Marlene; a daughter-in-law, Janice Orsini; three grandchildren, Terri Anderson, Lori Riva and husband, Anthony, and Michelle Orsini; three great-grandchildren, Lindsay Poirier and husband, Bill, Ryan Riva and Marissa Orsini; two great-great-grandchildren, Gia and Claire Poirier; a brother, Ramo Fontanesi and wife, Donna; a sister-in-law, Mary Fontanesi; and nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albino Orsini; a son, Albino Orsini Jr.; a brother, August Fontanesi; and sisters, Ida Layman, Edith Danny and Delina Pappafava.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY JR. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019