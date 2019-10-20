|
|
Yole Ciampa, 98, a resident of St. Anne Home, Greensburg, formerly of Jeannette, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. She was born Oct. 17, 1921, in Rimersburg, Pa., the daughter of the late Giacomo and Egidia Mosca Giacometti. Prior to her retirement, Yole was employed by the former American St. Gobain Glass Co. in Jeannette. She was a social member of American Legion Post 344 and the Seneca Club, both of Jeannette. She enjoyed going dancing, was an avid Steelers fan, and she and her husband were snowbirds, traveling back and forth down south with the changing seasons. In addition to her parents, Yole was predeceased by a brother, Alfeo Giacometti. She is survived by her children, Denise Adams, of Clearwater, Fla., Kenneth Meservey and wife, Jan, of Brandon, Fla., Joseph Ciampa and wife, Loretta, of Jeannette, and Georgine Hallam and husband, Richard, of Greensburg; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. 2nd St., Jeannette. A blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with Father Paul A. Lisik as celebrant. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or Excela Health Hospice Fund, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650-9905.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019