Yuriko K. Alessandro, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Redstone Highlands, North Huntingdon. She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Zushi, Japan, a daughter of the late Yataka and Rin Kokobu. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Samuel Ross Alessandro Sr. Surviving are five children, Josephine "Josie" R. Broskey and her husband, Tom, of North Huntingdon, Carl Y. Alessandro and his wife, Wendy, of New Alexandria, Marlo Y. Nolan and her husband, Kirk, of Delmont, Ross A. Alessandro and his wife, Lisa, of North Huntingdon, and Joseph S. Alessandro Jr. and his wife, Jill, of North Huntingdon; 11 grandchildren, Jason, Jagger, Jessica, Kyle, Sean, Kayla, Brittany, Nicco, Antonio, Joseph III and Gionna; one great-grandson, Joseph Thomas; also seven brothers and sisters that reside in Japan. All services and interment were private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com
