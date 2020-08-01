1/1
Yvonne D. Smurphat
Yvonne D. "Dee Dee" Smurphat, 46, of Brackenridge, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in her home. She was born in Harrison Township to Dianne (Harding) Carpenter and the late David Mitcheltree. Yvonne was raised in New York until the age of 10 and lived the past 36 years locally. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. Yvonne enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, music and loved the outdoors. Besides her mother, survivors include her children, Cruz R. Bowersock, of Russellton, Chad D. Smurphat, of Brackenridge, Destiny K. Smurphat and Michale Neusch, of Brackenridge, Brittany N. Smurphat, of Harrison Township, and Bethany L. Smurphat, of New Kensington; and grandchildren, Lailah, Vanessa, Londyn, Marlenna, Brealie and Maximus. Also surviving are her siblings, Gerald Smurphat and Judiann Sweeney, both of St. Johnsville, N.Y., Candace Smurphat, of Tarentum, Tina (David) Lazzara, of New Kensington, Tonya Balog, of St. Johnsvillle, N.Y., and sister-in-law, Kimberly Harding, of Vandergrift. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Duane "Skip" Harding. All services for Yvonne will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 1, 2020.
