Yvonne J. Schmucker, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and sister-in-law, peacefully passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She passed from this world into heaven hearing her favorite hymn, Amazing Grace. She rose from humble beginnings of a small coal mining town and, through her savvy business sense and many years in partnership with her husband, started and grew a very successful, well-known business in Latrobe. When she saw someone in need, she selflessly gave whatever she could. She tirelessly cared for her parents, giving them dignity and honor in their later years. She was willing to be a surrogate parent to her nieces and nephews when they lost their mother too early, and she babysat her grandnieces and nephews in honor of her sister. She was a good listener and became a sounding board for many. Her internal strength and tenacity seemed limitless. Because of these qualities, she was respected in business and was able to withstand the trials of life while still helping others. Those who knew her found her to be selfless, feisty, opinionated, strong, stubborn and truly giving through her fierce love and strong faith. She stood by her morals and possessed an unwavering loyalty to what she loved, and that was her family. She was welcomed home by her family who preceded her: her parents, Jacob and Nellie Bolby; and siblings, Betty Hamilton, Don Bolby, Sarah Schmucker, Max Bolby and Kaye Helman. She is survived by her children, Jeff Schmucker and his wife, Ann, daughter, Dianne Dunlap and daughter, Carrie Schmucker; her grandsons, Tyler Dunlap, Colin Schmucker and Gus Schmucker with wife, Tracy Schmucker; and her great-grandchild, Scarlett; along with too many nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews to mention, but who were loved.

Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, with a short service immediately following, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. Anyone who would like to share a memory of Yvonne is invited to do so during the service.

In lieu of flowers, please send monetary donations to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4329 PA-982, Latrobe, PA 15650. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 5 to July 6, 2019