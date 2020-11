Yvonne M. Anderson, 94, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Hempfield Manor. She was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Mineral Point, Pa., a daughter of the late John and Gladis Morgan. She was an active member of Assembly of God Church in New Stanton. She is survived by her three children, William Shilling and wife, Sandy, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., H. Thomas Shilling and wife, Marilyn, of Florida, and Sherry Danielson, of Jeannette; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete G. Anderson; three brothers, Kenneth, Richard and Hershal; and a sister, Ilene. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Westmoreland Memorial Park.



