Zachary Joseph Halaut Sr., of Hampton, Va., formerly of Greensburg, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in his home. He was 78 years old. Born April 1, 1940, in Greensburg, Zack was the beloved husband of Carolyn Hails Halaut and the son of the late Zackie Abraham Halaut and Rose Marie Contic. Zack will be remembered as a steadfast servant of God. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He was recognized as a man who left a loving impression with everyone he met. Zack always had a thankful prayer to share, words of supportive advice and a sense of humor in telling memorable stories about life-changing experiences. He was a man of character and a trusted friend. As a gifted musician, Zack often entertained family, friends and especially his grandchildren with his rendition of "Truck Driver Man." Zack was always on the fast track for a career in music. In school, he was a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps and progressed to being an accomplished guitar player. He was accepted at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music but instead chose to be one of the founding members of the band The Gay Tones. The band traveled the East Coast as the opening act for many well-known artists of that time. He set his guitar aside to join his father's family start-up business that grew into Romco Inc., manufacturer of plastic housewares. He soon became the president and CEO of the company, traveling extensively. After closing the business in the late 1970s, he continued as a gifted salesman in electronic signs and security for the rest of his professional career. In 1961, he married Charlotte Albright and had three children, Lisa, Jeffrey and Zachary. He married his beloved wife, Carolyn, in 1980, and they served the Lord together for 38 years. Zack and Carolyn relocated to Hampton, Va., in 1983 and quickly became passionate members of Victory Life Church, where he renewed his love for guitar and graduated from Victory Life Bible Training Center. In 1988, the Lord called Zack to minister to orphaned and abandoned children in Brazil. After multiple visits, he left part of his heart and his legacy in Brazil upon his return to the states in 1990. His prayer was always to return to Brazil to continue the Lord's work there. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, Zack is survived by his loving and devoted children, Lisa Rose Bonfigli, of Carnegie; Jeffrey Douglas John Halaut (Susan), of Waverly, Texas; Zachary Joseph Halaut Jr. (Lori), of Pittsburgh; and Shelly Hamm Belair (Robert), of Newport News, Va. He is also survived by his sister, Barbara Willochell, and by his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The celebration of life memorial service for Zack will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Victory of Life Church, located at 1741 W. Queen St., Hampton, VA 23666.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the charitable organizations that were closest to his heart: [email protected] or Channel to Brazil for Christ at www.thechannel.org.