Zelia Elizabeth Zummo, 93, of Monroeville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born Oct. 21, 1926, and was a daughter of the late John and Bessie (Cade) Rusby. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Zummo; loving mother of Jeffrey (Sherry) Zummo, Zelia (Scott) Krusey and the late Gary and Vincent Zummo; grandmother of Vinnie (Kelly), Scott Jr., Alyssa, Nicole and Jeffrey; great-grandmother of Gabriel and Dominic; and sister of the late Sadie, Alice, Puds and Charles.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Interment to follow at Allegheny Cemetery.
Zelia was a devoted mother with a good heart and loved being in the yard tending to her flowers. The family would like to thank the staff at Quality Life of Apollo for the care given to their mother. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 27, 2019