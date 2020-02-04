|
Zoltan F. "Zoli" Palochak, of Springdale, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Born Oct. 5, 1948, to Zoltan A. and Mary (Marchek) Palochak, Zoli was raised in Springdale and lived in the town his entire life. Zoli was a 1966 graduate of Springdale High School and worked for more than 30 years for Three Rivers Trucking Co. before retiring in 2008. A gifted raconteur with an outgoing personality, he loved nothing more than discussing sports with his friends. Zoli was an avid follower of all Pittsburgh sports teams. He was also a stockholder of the Krivan Hall Association in Springdale. He is survived by his sons, Gregory (Mary Graaff) Palochak, of Ross Township, and Christopher (Caitlin Poliak) Palochak, of Portland, Ore.; and granddaughter, Hazel Palochak, of Portland, Ore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David (Bear) Palochak. The family would like to thank the staff at Harmar Village who have cared for Zoli for the past year. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where his blessing service will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.