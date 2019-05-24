Zona L. Schwartz, 99, of Connellsville (Owensdale), passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her residence. Zona was born Sept. 2, 1919, in Upper Tyrone Township, a daughter of the late Brooks and Florence (Dull) Sutor. Zona was a devoted homemaker, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was a lifelong and faithful member of Owensdale United Methodist Church and a former Communion steward. She and her first husband operated Huff's Grocery Store in Owensdale years ago. She was a member of the Owensdale Sewing Circle and enjoyed cooking, canning, sewing, yard sales and having picnics, entertaining family, friends and neighbors. Zona will be sadly missed by her loving family: her five children, Douglas "Duke" Huff, Barbara Butt and husband, Roy, all of Owensdale, Abby Bankes and husband, Bill, of Scottdale, Dennis Huff and wife, Luann and Tammy Marchewka and husband, Larry, all of Owensdale; her 16 grandchildren; her 28 great-grandchildren; her nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her stepchildren, Nancy Eiford and husband, Ron, of Scottdale, and Charles Schwartz Jr. and wife, Judy, of Greensburg; her seven stepgrandchildren; and her 5 stepgreat grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Huff (Oct. 8, 1983); her second husband, Charles Schwartz (Dec. 22, 2008); her granddaughter, Amy Dawn Huff; her great-granddaughter, Sabrina Shipley; her sister, Doris Bryan; her two brothers, Edgar and Dick Sutor; and her daughter-in-law, Margaret (Myers) Huff.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Pastor Kim King officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Owensdale United Methodist Church. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 24, 2019