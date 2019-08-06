|
A. Jeanette (Smith) Schrecongost, 86, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at HarmarVillage Care Center, Harmarville. She was born July 7, 1933, in Brewton, Ala., to the late A.L. and Alice Morris Smith. Jeannette worked in the Social Services Department at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was a former member of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church. Jeanette is survived by her children, Deborah (Kevin) Gourley, of South Buffalo Township, Paul Schrecongost, of Whitehall, and Mark Schrecongost (Traci), of Kittanning; six grandchildren, Chad (Candice) Gourley, Nathan (Melinda) Gourley, Derek (Jenna) Gourley, Felicia Schrecongost, Devin Schrecongost and Darcie Schrecongost; eight great-grandchildren; her caretaker and companion of 28 years, Richard McClain; and by her sister, Thelma L. Kelly, of Pigeon Forge, Tenn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Paul Schrecongost; and by her sister, Mary Margaret Jernigan.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Jeanette may be made to the American Diabetes Society, 112 Washington Place No. 1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019