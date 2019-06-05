Home

Aaron J. Sinka


Aaron J. Sinka Obituary
Aaron Jon Sinka, 47, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1971, in Kittanning, a son of George Richard Sinka and Linda Lee (Kepple) Sinka. Aaron had worked as a laborer with the Homer City and Shelocta Power Plants, as well as on utility pipelines in Alaska. He was a graduate of Leechburg High School and member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg. Aaron enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Survivors include his parents, of Leechburg; and his grandparents, William and Betty Kepple, of Allegheny Township. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason W. Sinka, in 2004.
All arrangements are private and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Sinka family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019
