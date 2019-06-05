|
|
Aaron Jon Sinka, 47, of Leechburg, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in his residence. He was born Aug. 13, 1971, in Kittanning, a son of George Richard Sinka and Linda Lee (Kepple) Sinka. Aaron had worked as a laborer with the Homer City and Shelocta Power Plants, as well as on utility pipelines in Alaska. He was a graduate of Leechburg High School and member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Leechburg. Aaron enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. Survivors include his parents, of Leechburg; and his grandparents, William and Betty Kepple, of Allegheny Township. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jason W. Sinka, in 2004.
All arrangements are private and entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 5, 2019