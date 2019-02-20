Aaron Schrecengost, 35, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. He was born Feb. 19, 1983, and was the son of Debra (James) Ferrington and Jeffery Schrecengost. Aaron attended Apollo Ridge High School and Lenape Tech, graduating with a degree in machining. He was employed by Moret Construction in Lower Burrell and spent his spare time watching his favorite movies with his two dogs by his side, Gizmo and Beans. Aaron is survived by his parents, Debra (James) Ferrington, of Avonmore and Jeffery Schrecengost, of West Leechburg; his twin sister, Brandy (Shane) Martin, of Blairsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward (Mary Krapko) Liska, Lorretta (Dick) Toy and Charles Schrecengost.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, and from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at THE JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, (724) 567-7006 with Pastor Lee Rupert and Minister Richard Smith officiating. Interment will take place at St. Mathews Cemetery in Saltsburg.

