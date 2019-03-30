Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Abraham Calhoun Jr. Obituary
Abraham "Dave" Calhoun Jr., 70, of Harmar, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born Aug. 15, 1948, to his late parents, Abraham Sr. and Rebecca Townsend Calhoun, and has been a longtime resident of the community. Mr. Calhoun worked in the Harmarville coal mine for many years and then for Tessone Trucking. He was of the Catholic faith and belonged to The Allegheny Valley Fire Department, where he was a life member. Dave enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting, but most of all he relished his family and grandchildren. Surviving him are his son, David (Dana) Calhoun, of Springdale; daughter, Kim (Mike) Hails, of Springdale; sisters, Darlene DeGreave, of New Kensington, Darla (Robert) Klugh, of Ohio, Roberta (Wanye) McCann, of Avonmore, and Rebecca (Daniel) Toaso, of Ohio; brother, Richard Calhoun, of Ford City; grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren, Kaitlyn, Courtney and Collin; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Mr. Calhoun was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Masci Calhoun, in 2015, and one brother, Duane Calhoun.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, in the CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 10 a.m. Monday April 1, 2019, with the Rev. Harold Mele officiating, and burial to follow in Lakewood Cemetery, Dorseyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019
