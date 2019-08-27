The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:30 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adam Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adam L. Simpson


1986 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adam L. Simpson Obituary
Adam Lee Simpson, 32, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 23, 1986, in New Kensington. Adam was a Honda enthusiast and an excellent mechanic. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Jack, Star and Buddy. He is survived by his mother, Cindy Brown Simpson; his father, Tim Simpson; son, Brandon Simpson, and his mother, Erica Vucho; three brothers, Timothy, Sean and Jared Simpson; and grandparents, Howard and Sara Brown.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:30 with the Rev. Cletus Hall III officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Adam to Ashley's Angels, 2020 Bailey Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15211.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now