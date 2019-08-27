|
Adam Lee Simpson, 32, of Lower Burrell, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. He was born Dec. 23, 1986, in New Kensington. Adam was a Honda enthusiast and an excellent mechanic. He loved animals, especially his dogs, Jack, Star and Buddy. He is survived by his mother, Cindy Brown Simpson; his father, Tim Simpson; son, Brandon Simpson, and his mother, Erica Vucho; three brothers, Timothy, Sean and Jared Simpson; and grandparents, Howard and Sara Brown.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 6:30 with the Rev. Cletus Hall III officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Adam to Ashley's Angels, 2020 Bailey Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15211.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019