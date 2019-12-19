|
|
Adelaide Intrieri Naccarato, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents, Modesto and Rose Intrieri; her husband, Orlando "Lundy" Naccarato; and her siblings, Joseph Intrieri, Samuel F. Intrieri and Mary Intrieri Troiano. Adelaide is survived by her devoted, loving daughter, Rosemary Naccarato, with whom she made her home; her granddaughter, Gabrielle Nastuck, of Latrobe; and her favorite caregiver and friend, Christine Anthony, of Vandergrift. Adelaide was born and raised in Vandergrift, graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1944, and immediately was employed by Ash Shoe Store on Grant Avenue in Vandergrift for 36 years. Everyone that Adelaide met, she treated like family, and her number one priority was taking care of them. She loved playing cards, gambling, cooking, sunbathing in her "tube top" and shorts, and entertaining us for hours with her stories.
Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Gertrude Catholic Church, with Father Michael J. Sciberras as celebrant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Memorial donations may be made to East Suburban Citizen Advocacy, 4559 Old William Penn Highway, Murrysville, PA 15668, in support of their Art from the Heart Program, which builds inclusive opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities, and Clelian Heights School of Exceptional Children, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601, which provides spiritual, educational, and vocational programs that maximize potential for independent living and enhances quality of life for children and adults with developmental challenges.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2019