Adele (Hardy) Lukitsch, 88, of Murrysville, formerly of New Kensington, died Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was born April 9, 1931, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late Philip and Mary (Esper) Hardy. Adele was very happy being a homemaker and enjoyed cooking and providing for her "kids." She loved her Pittsburgh Steelers and going out to eat with her family. Adele is survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frank D. Lukitsch; and seven siblings, John Hardy, Julie Abel (Andrew), Chip Hardy (Betty), Albert Hardy (Louise), William Hardy (Joyce), Dorothy Hoebeck (Paul) and Fred Hardy (Louise).
Friends will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019