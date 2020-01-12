|
|
Adelee M. Smith, 88, of Sarver, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Born Oct. 7, 1931, in Butler, she was the daughter of Earl M. Stepp and Gladys Metz Stepp. Adelee lived in the house that she and Glenn built in 1954. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Freeport and the Monroe Women's Club. She had worked on the Buffalo Township Election Board for five years, was a member of the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Company Women's Auxillary with her friend, Shirley Stepp, and had worked at Risch's Bakery and the Kitchen at Lernerville Speedway. Surviving are husband, Glenn A. Smith, whom she married Aug. 4, 1952; her children, Rick (Elaine) Smith, of Sarver, Larry Smith, of Sarver, David (Janet) Smith, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., Marcia (Jeff) Wetzel, of Saxonburg, Jeanne (Wayne) Born, of Sarver, Sheryl (Doug) Johnston, of Freeport, and LuAnn (Eric Rice) Smith, of Butler; 15 grandchildren, Kim, Brian, Bill, Sarah, Brittany, Scott, Ben, Elsie, Brandyn, Jason, Cassie, Josh, Heather, Scott and Matt; 23 great-grandchildren, Skylar, Johnathan, Ali, Gavin, Thomas, Bill, Zach, Luke, Jack, Madison, Hudson, Claire, James, Esther, Jayden, Avery, Eva, Elle, Makessa, Kamila, Harper, Eric and Jacob. She is preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Earl D. "Bud" Stepp.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Robert Keplinger officiating. Interment will follow in Sarverville Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church for repairing the stained-glass windows. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020