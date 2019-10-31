Home

Adeline I. Telford


1918 - 04
Adeline I. Telford Obituary
Adeline I. Telford, 101, of Plum Borough, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. She was born April 1, 1918, in Vandergrift and was a daughter of the late Alfred and Anna Cicilia Grisafo. Adeline was a member of Springdale Chapter 453, Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, bingo and traveling with her husband. Survivors include her sister, Julia Cook; nephews, Emil, Joe and Eddie Tola; and cousin, Karen McHugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, John Telford; siblings, Teresa, Frank, James, Joseph, Helen, Alfred Jr. and Tony; and nephew, Kenny Tola.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
