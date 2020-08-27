Adeline J. Thomey, 94, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Oakmont Center. She was born Oct. 1, 1925, in Springdale, to the late Chester and Josephine Jasinski Kondracki, and had been a resident of New Kensington since graduating from Springdale High School. Mrs. Thomey was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, New Kensington. She worked as a manager for Fisher's Department Store in New Kensington and had also worked for PPG. She enjoyed bingo, arts, crafts and drawing. She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Thomey; son, Arthur C. "Sonny" Thomey; and sister, Irene Turner. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Visitors will be limited to 25 people in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Donations may be made to a breast cancer organization of your choice. www.RusiewiczFH.com
