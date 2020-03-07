|
|
Agnes L. "Honey" Pater, 90, of Lower Burrell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Aug. 13, 1929, in Acmetonia, daughter of the late Angelo and Mary Fucci Marsh, and a lifelong resident. She was a member of Harvest Baptist Church in Natrona Heights. Honey enjoyed gardening, quilting, sewing and volunteering. She is survived by her two sons, Richard and David Pater, of Lower Burrell; and her daughter, Rhonda (Mike) Wilson, of Allegheny Township; her four grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Coking, Nicole Wilson, Aaron (Gina) Pater and Mathew Pater; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Pat (Annamarie) Marsh, of Meadville, and Bob (Bonnie) Marsh, of Indiana Township; and two sisters, Carmine Kicmol, of Harwick, and Gloria Wilson of Springdale. Mrs. Pater was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Pater Jr.; an infant son, Mark Pater; sister, Marion Nezovich; and four brothers, Sam, Charles, Angelo and James Marsh. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, with funeral services at 1 p.m. at Harvest Baptist Church, 224 Harvest Lane, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Private entombment will be next to her husband in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., SPRINGDALE/ CHESWICK. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.