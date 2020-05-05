Agnes M. Podowick
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Agnes's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Agnes Marie (Cahoot) Podowick, 95, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge in Allegheny Township. A daughter of the late John and Mary Cahoot, she was born March 9, 1925, in Boulder, W.Va. Agnes was a homemaker and member of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in West Leechburg. Survivors include two daughters, Jolene M. Simon, of Warrenville, Ill., and Joni L. Musk, of Jeannette; three grandchildren, Nicole Saunders (Sean), Melissa Musk and Ryan Musk; and a great-grandson, August Saunders. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Podowick, in October 2015. CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051), has been entrusted with private funeral arrangements and interment at St. Catherine Cemetery in Gilpin Township. Condolences to the Podowick family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved