Agnes T. (Trenski) Simback, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Concordia of Fox Chapel. She was born Sept. 30, 1935, in Natrona Heights, to the late Frank and Marie Cywinski Trenski. Agnes was a 1953 graduate of Har-Brack High School. She retired after many years of service from Pittsburgh National Bank. Agnes was a member of Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, in Natrona Heights, where she was also a member of the Christian Mothers and Resurrection Choir. She was also a member of the former Catholic Daughters of America. Agnes enjoyed her trips to the casino and Aruba and also sailing. She is survived by her children, Mary Kathryn Degler, of Greenfield, Carol Ann (Ronald Sr.) Briney, of Aspinwall, and William A. Simback, of Sweet Valley; grandsons, Jack William Simback and Ronald D. Briney Jr.; great-grandson, Nicholas Briney; brother, Daniel Trenski, of California; and sister, Betty Davis, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William A. Simback, Feb. 22, 2010.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at noon Monday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church with her pastor, the Rev. John B. Lendvai, as celebrant. A parish vigil service will be held at 1:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019