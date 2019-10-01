|
Aida "Ida" Colaianni, 89, of Vandergrift, passed peacefully Sunday evening, Sept. 29, surrounded by her family. She was born in Bagno, Italy, and was a daughter of the late Tony and Ulia (DeSantis) DelVecchio. She was the beloved mother of James F. Colaianni, of Peters Township, and I. Louise Colaianni Colella, of Wilmington, N.C. She was the grandmother to Andrew L. Colaianni, of Peters Township, Gina Colella Hamilton, of Charlotte, N.C., and Michael Colella, of Wilmington, N.C. She is survived by her brothers, Albert DelVecchio, of Hyde Park, and Robert DelVecchio, of San Jose, Calif. She was preceded in death by her husband, (Tarquin) Frank Colaianni, of Vandergrift, and her brother, Louis DelVecchio, of Wilmington, Del. Ida was a well known member of the Vandergrift community her whole life. She worked at Julian's Pharmacy as a young woman. She later worked at the Vandergrift Golf Club and most recently at the Vandergrift Healthmart Pharmacy. Ida was a positive influence in the lives of her family. She played an important role in raising her children, grandchildren and nieces. Ida was best known for her culinary skills, especially her fabulous Christmas Eve Feast of the Seven Fishes that she hosted for friends and family for many years. She will be forever remembered for her sharp wit, wisdom and kindness. Ida was a voracious reader and master of the crossword puzzle. She was beloved by all and will be forever missed.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father Michael Sciberras as celebrant. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Catholic Cemetery, Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019