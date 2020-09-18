Airica Mae Cooper, 30, of Natrona Heights, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Airica was born May 5, 1990, in Natrona Heights, a daughter of Gordon B. Cooper, of Pittsburgh, and Christin Frantz Cooper, of Buffalo Township. She was a 2008 graduate of Freeport Area High School. She received her bachelor of science in nursing from UPMC St. Margaret's School of Nursing. Airica was currently employed as a claims manager at Aetna Inc. in Cranberry Township. She was a dog lover and is survived by her two dogs, Maddison and Sydney. In addition to her parents, Airica is also survived by her sister, Melissa Cooper and Josh Sheppeck, of Tarentum; maternal grandmother, Barbara Witherup, of Naples, Fla.; maternal grandfather, Les and Wendy Frantz, of Saxonburg; and her paternal grandmother, Imogene Cooper, of Freeport; four aunts, Katie and Clair Knappenberger, Sara and Kevin Daily, Leah Frantz, and Gail Cooper; and six uncles, Roger Frantz, Andrew and Jessica Frantz, Jake and Brandi Frantz, Brian Frantz and Ann Feldbauer, Levi Frantz and Maureen Schmidt and Gary Cooper. Airica is preceded by her paternal grandfather, Harry K. Cooper Jr.; and her uncle, William A. Cooper. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312, or Humane Animal Rescue, 1101 Western Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
.