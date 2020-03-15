Home

Adam Siemianowski Funeral Home
179 Starr Rd
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-1501
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Alan Danik


1951 - 2020
Alan Danik Obituary
Alan Danik, 68, of Saxonburg, formerly of Cambridge, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Alan was born May 3, 1951, in Saxonburg, to the late Joseph and Mary (Ehrmentrout) Danik Jr. Alan served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War and enjoyed raising and running coon dogs. He spent his career as a truck driver. Alan is survived by his sisters, Mary Lavrich, of Russellton, Verna Myers, of West Mifflin, and Margaret Savka, of Russellton; stepdaughter, Tricia Schrag; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gale; stepson, Pete Bowman; and brothers, Joseph and Lester Danik. Friends and relatives are invited to attend a blessing service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076, with the Rev James Holland. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
