Alan E. Woodrow, 65, of Murrysville, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, while in the company of family, at Family Hospice in Lawrenceville. Alan was formerly of Freeport. Alan was born in Natrona Heights on Feb. 2, 1955, a son of Alice M. (Fultz) Woodrow, of South Buffalo Township, and the late Donald E. Woodrow, who passed in 2000. Alan was a 1974 graduate of Freeport Area High School. He joined the Navy after graduation. Alan worked for a number of years in the maintenance department at Westinghouse. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, walking and spending time with family. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his two brothers, James Daniel and Kim Woodrow, of Naples, Fla., and David G. Woodrow, of Freeport. He is also survived by his two nieces, nephew, a great-niece and a great-nephew. At the family's request, there will be no public visitation, and burial will be private. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com
