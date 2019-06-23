The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Russo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan F. Russo


1954 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan F. Russo Obituary
Alan F. Russo, 64, of Arnold, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1954, in New Kensington to Frank and Sophie E. Pesce Russo. He enjoyed watching the Three Stooges and wrestling, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by five children, Alan (Kim) Russo Lewandowski, Anthony (Erica) Russo, Danielle (Jordan) Lardin, Christopher (Ashlyn) Russo, and Timothy (Britny) Russo; 16 grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Lauffer, Marlene Russo and Darlene (Russo) Bolt; three brothers, Gary (Diane) Russo, Frank Russo and Gino Russo; godson, James McFadden Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Alan's wishes, all visitation and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JAMES J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now