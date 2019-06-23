|
Alan F. Russo, 64, of Arnold, died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in his home. He was born Aug. 12, 1954, in New Kensington to Frank and Sophie E. Pesce Russo. He enjoyed watching the Three Stooges and wrestling, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by five children, Alan (Kim) Russo Lewandowski, Anthony (Erica) Russo, Danielle (Jordan) Lardin, Christopher (Ashlyn) Russo, and Timothy (Britny) Russo; 16 grandchildren; three sisters, Gloria Lauffer, Marlene Russo and Darlene (Russo) Bolt; three brothers, Gary (Diane) Russo, Frank Russo and Gino Russo; godson, James McFadden Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Alan's wishes, all visitation and services were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JAMES J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 23, 2019