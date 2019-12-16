|
|
Alan M. "Butch" Puccetti, 72, of Kittanning, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at home. He was born April 29, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late Matthew and Marie (Argenas) Puccetti. Butch retired from the Kittanning Police Department after 25 years of service. He served in the Army and was a member of St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning. He enjoyed hunting with some of his closest friends in Boggs Township. Butch was a member of several organizations, FOP No. 39, where he served as a trustee, Kittanning No. 4 Fire Department, Western Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, Pennsylvania Fireman's Association, Masonic Lodge No. 244 and the New Castle Consistory, Kittanning Elks, Latin America Club, and the Ford City Sportsman Club. He was recently elected to the Kittanning Borough Council. Butch was proud of his community and was always trying to make it better. He is survived by his son, Timothy (Melissa) Puccetti; daughter, Alison (Josh) Acierno; two granddaughters, Luray and Patricia-Ann Puccetti; brothers, Joe (Martha) Puccetti and Paul Puccetti; Mischa the cat and Sebastian the cat; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Teri Puccetti; and a granddaughter, Fallon.
A memorial gathering will be held from 6 p.m. until a time of memory sharing at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in the SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME in Kittanning. A private Mass will be held at St. Mary Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in Butch's honor to at P.O. Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950, or to Clarion PAWS at 11348 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254. For more information, please visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019