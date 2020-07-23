1/1
Albert A. Belinotti
1932 - 2020-07-20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Adam Belinotti, 87, of Lexington, N.C., passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Thursday, July 23, at Our Lady of the Rosary church in Lexington, officiated by Father Ambrose Akinwande. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church before the Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Albert was born July 31, 1932, in Allegheny County to Albert Anthony Belinotti and Rita Helen Mori Belinotti. Albert proudly served in the Army 10th Special Forces from 1954 until 1956. He worked for PPG Industries his entire career (44 years) and retired five days before the birth of his first granddaughter so he and Dolly could travel and spend as much time as possible with their families. He was devoted to his family and his faith and had a passion for Italian cooking (his own recipes and those he found in the many cookbooks he owned). He loved his family traditions, his beloved dogs, and doing whatever he could to help in the church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dolly Belinotti, who passed in March 1998. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lori Belinotti, of Benson, N.C., and Kristi Reynolds (Wes), of Burlington, N.C.; son, David Belinotti, of Lexington, N.C.; granddaughters, Mori Greene, Sara Belinotti and Anna Belinotti; sister, Martha Misutka, of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 619 S. Main St., Lexington, NC 27292; and JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary church
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington
301 North Main Street
Lexington, NC 27292
(336) 248-2311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home- Lexington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
One of the greats...great husband, great father, great human being...we send our condolences...Lois Migliorini and Family
Lois Migliorini
Family
July 23, 2020
WE WANT TO OFFER OUR SINCEREST SYMPATHY TO ESPECIALLY KRISTI! WE KNOW SHE CHEERISH HER FATHER SO DEARLY. WITH OUR LOVE, DEE AND DENNIS SPRINGER SEGUIN, TEXAS
DENNIS & DEE SPRINGER
July 22, 2020
Christi, we are so sad to learn of your dad’s passing. So glad we got to meet him at your wedding!! We know how much he meant to you and all your family! He truly was a treasure! We will be thinking of you in the coming weeks.
Mary Ann & Mike Conrad
Friend
July 22, 2020
Al will certainly be missed at OLR. My thoughts and prayers are with the whole family.
Windy Anderson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Such a great man! May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Your Father/Nonno was such a gift to all that had the opportunity to know him. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this most difficult time.
Monica Shabo
Friend
July 22, 2020
The world lost a great man.
Diane Gabert
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved