Albert Adam Belinotti, 87, of Lexington, N.C., passed away peacefully Monday, July 20, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at noon Thursday, July 23, at Our Lady of the Rosary church in Lexington, officiated by Father Ambrose Akinwande. Entombment will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church before the Mass, beginning at 10 a.m. Albert was born July 31, 1932, in Allegheny County to Albert Anthony Belinotti and Rita Helen Mori Belinotti. Albert proudly served in the Army 10th Special Forces from 1954 until 1956. He worked for PPG Industries his entire career (44 years) and retired five days before the birth of his first granddaughter so he and Dolly could travel and spend as much time as possible with their families. He was devoted to his family and his faith and had a passion for Italian cooking (his own recipes and those he found in the many cookbooks he owned). He loved his family traditions, his beloved dogs, and doing whatever he could to help in the church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dolly Belinotti, who passed in March 1998. Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lori Belinotti, of Benson, N.C., and Kristi Reynolds (Wes), of Burlington, N.C.; son, David Belinotti, of Lexington, N.C.; granddaughters, Mori Greene, Sara Belinotti and Anna Belinotti; sister, Martha Misutka, of Pennsylvania; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 619 S. Main St., Lexington, NC 27292; and JDRF, 216 W. Market St., Suite B, Greensboro, NC 27401.



