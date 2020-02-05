|
West Vandergrift Albert Eugene "Gene" Fiorina, 82, of West Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Aug. 30, 1937, in Huey, Pa., he was a son of the late James and Mary (Chiodini) Fiorina. Gene was a 1956 graduate of Leechburg High School, and proudly served our country with the Army as part of the First Armored Division during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Gene worked as a technical welder at the U.S. Steel Research Center in Monroeville for 30 years, retiring in 1996. He was also employed part-time as a funeral attendant for the former Dean H. Cline Funeral Home in Vandergrift. During his retirement, he watched his grandchildren, and worked part-time as a bud aid for W.L. Roenigk. Gene was also an active member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church in Vandergrift. He liked working in his yard, but most of all, Gene enjoyed being with his family, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He liked helping his kids with their home projects, and watching the news and Pittsburgh sports teams. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Pauline, Jessie, Mildred, Aldo, Reno, Raymond "Moe" Fiorina and Rose (Fiorina) Grantz. Gene is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sylvia Rose (Peila) Fiorina; children, Maria (Bill) Aikins, of Lower Burrell, Michael R. (Lisa) Fiorina, of Lower Burrell, Lisa (Frank) Duriancik, of Manassas, Va., and Gene J. Fiorina, of Gibsonia; grandchildren, Billy, Colin and Austin Aikins, Michael Fiorina and Zachary and Owen Duriancik; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews.