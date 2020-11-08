Albert F. Chislo, 90, of Brackenridge, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born March 20, 1930, in Tarentum, son of the late Julius and Mary (Mazgaj) Chislo. Albert lived his entire life in the AK Valley, where he was employed at PPG Glass Factory, Creighton. He was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and training beagles. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters, Debbie Chislo, of Natrona Heights, Dianne (Tim) Pfund, of Lower Burrell, and Darlene (David) Demharter, of Yorktown, Va.; and a foster daughter, Lynette Mallesky, of Bryan, Texas. Also surviving is his sister, Jane (Chester) Smith, of Valparaiso, Ind.; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marcella; his brother, Eddie; and a grandson, Eric Pfund. Visitation will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Monday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Frazer Township. Visit dusterfh.com
