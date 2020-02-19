Home

Albert F. Crilley Jr.


1943 - 2020
Albert F. Crilley Jr. Obituary
Albert F. Crilley Jr., 76, of Saxonburg, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at his residence. Al was born July 19, 1943, in New Kensington, a son of the late Josephine (Daluisio) and Albert F. Crilley Sr. After graduating high school, Al served his country in the Army. He was a die setter at Haskell of Pittsburgh in Oakmont for more than 35 years. He enjoyed being outdoors, flea markets and going to gun, trapping and collectible shows. Albert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Nancy L. (Smith) Crilley; sister, Colleen (Chico) Harris, of New Kensington; sister-in-law, Paula (Chuck) Sovitski, of Buffalo Township; brother-in-law, Robert (Paula) Smith Jr., of Allegheny Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. At Albert's request, there will be no public visitation and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60693. To send a condolence, visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
