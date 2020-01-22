|
|
Albert Glenn "Al" Carter, 88, loving husband and father, formerly of Vandergrift, (Riverview and Parks Township), went home to be with the Lord Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. He was born Nov. 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, to the late Albert A. and Hazel L. Held Carter, and lived most of his life in the local area. A barber, he operated Al Carter's Barber Shop in North Vandergrift, retiring after 45 years. He was well known as a member of the Allegheny-Kiski Barbershop Chorus, performing with the group for more than 50 years, and sang with the First Evangelical Lutheran Church Choir. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and a member of the American Legion. A member of the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg, he enjoyed singing, fishing with the family, the outdoors, vegetable gardening, landscaping, biking and golfing. Surviving are his children, Keith (Cindy) Carter, of Shepardstown, W.Va., Robert "Bob" (Margie) Carter, of Allegheny Township, Carolyn (the late Michael) Shaffer, of Allegheny Township, and Kenneth (Natasha) Carter, of Fredericksburg, Va.; grandchildren, Sophia and Jarrett (Kayla) Carter, Allison (Ryan) Ridenour, Pat (Millie) Carter, Aaron Carter and Lexi Shaffer; and great-grandson, Harrison Albert Carter. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Kuchta Carter, in 2017.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday in the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 358 Main St., Leechburg, PA 15656, by pastor. Everyone is to meet at church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with military honors by the Navy.
Memorials may be made in his name to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010, or the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 800-227-2345. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020