Albert J. Pavlik, 92, formerly of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marian (O'Shea) Pavlik; loving father of Amy (the late Lee) Minter, Bridgette (Bill) Kolano and Greg (Paige) Pavlik; cherished grandfather of Shea, Colin, Adriana and Aurelia; and brother of Frances Flanagan and the late Elaine Pavlik and Rosemarie Stevenson.
There will be no visitation. Service and interment will be private. Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
The family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to , 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019