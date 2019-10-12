|
|
Albert J. "Al" Valasek, 94, longtime resident of Circle Road, in North Syracuse, N.Y., died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at the home of his daughter. Al was born in Brackenridge and resided in North Syracuse since 1965. He was the son of the late Louis and Sophia (Mayton) Valasek. Al was an Army veteran who served in Korea. He retired in 1987 after 24 years in the maintenance department of General Motors Fisher Guide, in Syracuse. Prior to that, he worked for 13 years at Allegheny Steel in Brackenridge. Al was a member of the UAW Local No. 854, the UAW Retiree Club and a life member of the Post 7290, in North Syracuse. He was a communicant of St. Margaret's Church in Mattydale. Al was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, the former Mary Ann L. Butler, in 2017; two daughters, Debra Adams, in 2012, and Diana Kibbe, in 2018; and three sisters, Vicentia Artkowsky, Angela Buco and Mary Malletts. He leaves behind to cherish his memory a daughter, Darlene (Peter) Anchikites, of West Monroe; his sister, Helen Valasek, of Tarentum; five grandchildren, John and Jim Kibbe, Michelle Pierce and Aaron Ryan and Leah Field; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the blessing service at 11 a.m. Tuesday in DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Frazer Township, with military honors.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019