Albert P. Snyder Sr.


1935 - 01
Albert P. Snyder Sr. Obituary
Albert P. Snyder Sr., 84, of Allegheny Township, formerly of Frazer Township, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at UPMC St. Margaret with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 9, 1935, in Creighton, where he grew up, graduating from East Deer High School in 1953. Albert worked for Union Spring in New Kensington, then as a trackman in the yard for Bessemer and Lake Erie Railroad for 19 years. He then worked for Walmart and most recently for 380 Auction. He was a life member of both Frazer No. 1 VFD and the Outdoor Life Lodge; he also was a member of Allegheny Presbyterian Church, Allegheny Township. Albert enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and flea marketing. Survivors include his loving wife of 65 years, Dawna M. (Greiner) Snyder; children, Suzette L. (George) Bradford, of Grayson, Ky., A. Paul (Nancy) Snyder Jr., of Somerset, Fred C. (Marsha) Snyder, of Russellton, John R. (Clara) Snyder, of West Tarentum, Jimmy Dean (Nikki) Snyder, of Decatur, Fla., and Joseph H. (Amy) Snyder, of Winfield Township; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, George A. Snyder; brothers, Raymond, Richard, Howard, Harry, Charles and Harold; and his sisters, Erma Bowser and Gertrude Becker.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday. He will be laid to rest in Bull Creek Cemetery, West Deer.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 14, 2019
