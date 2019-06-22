Home

Alberta A. (Kandel) Gibson, 91, of Frazer Township, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at home. She was the daughter of the late Fred and Alberta Koehne Kandel and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. Mrs. Gibson was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed crocheting, playing cards and cooking for her family. Survivors include her sons, Eugene A. Gibson, Nathan N. Gibson and Keith K. Gibson. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene, and 12 sisters and three brothers.
Private burial was held at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, where she was laid to rest beside her husband.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 22, 2019
