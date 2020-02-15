|
Albina J. (Uhric) Rybicki, 95, of Brackenridge, in her own special way, made her part of the world a more desirable place before passing away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot. Aunt Alb, as her numerous nieces and nephews affectionately called her, was born May 10, 1924, in Brackenridge to Theresa (Krchnavy) and Joseph Uhric. She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 66 years, Frank J. Rybicki, on March 1, 2010. In 1942, Albina graduated from Har-Brack High School in Natrona Heights. Her first job was in the executive dining room at Allegheny-Ludlum Steel Corp. in Brackenridge. She returned approximately 30 years later as an automated food service worker, retiring in 1974. Growing up she enjoyed playing basketball and swimming in the nearby Allegheny River with her eight sisters and two brothers. She was the last surviving sibling among her immediate family. Family was always first, but polka dancing was a close second. She and her husband, Frank, enjoyed many hours of dancing to their favorite bands throughout the area. This was highlighted by a live appearance on one of WQED's polkathons. One of Mrs. Rybicki's many talents was that of an excellent seamstress. She also enjoyed cooking Slovak recipes passed down by her mother. Aunt Alb's cherry cookies were legendary. Spending time with her four children, five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren was one of the greatest joys of her long life. Albina was a member of the Ladies Aid Society of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Roman Catholic Church. She was also a life member of the women's auxiliary of Pioneer Hose Volunteer Fire Department. She is survived by her children, Mary Jean (Peter Joseph) O'Donnell, Carol (the Late Thomas) Ross and Frank Jr. (fiancee, Patricia Yurco). Surviving grandchildren are Jason (Michelle) Napier, Christopher (Jennifer) Ross, Timothy (Kristen) Ross, Erin (John) Dippel and Ryan (Francis) Rybicki. Great-grandchildren include Julia and Alex Ross, Shane and Ty Napier, Elaina and Andrew Ross, Avery Dippel and Emily Rubio. In addition to her husband and parents, Albina was preceded in death by her son, Robert (Rob) on Dec. 25, 2016; brothers, John and Joseph Uhric; her sisters, Mary Honzo Vavro, Christine Durci, Bernadette Rusnak, Julia Krajci, Helen Malinsky, Frances Magoc, Irene Taliani and Agnes Monti. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.