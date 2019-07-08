Home

Alease W. Dilday


1941 - 01
Alease W. Dilday Obituary
Alease W. Dilday, 78, of Schenley, Pa., formerly of Ahoskie, N.C., passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside. Born Jan. 29, 1941, she was the daughter of Herbert Adams and Mary Bernice (Williams) Willoughby. Alease was a school teacher, having taught fourth grade for over 20 years in North Carolina. She was a devoted volunteer at The Junior League, both in Evansville, Ind., and Ahoskie, N.C. She was a gifted decorator and artist, an avid tennis player, enjoyed reading books and magazines, and truly enjoyed spending time in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Alease cherished playing Scrabble with her grandson, Adam. Alease felt grateful she was chosen to become mother, mentor, and caretaker to her daughter Fran, who has Down syndrome. Alease leaves behind daughters, Pam (Michael) Nuttall, and Fran Ashworth, of Schenley, Pa.; her beloved grandchildren, Adam, Mckenna, and Ava; her best friend of 70 years, Marianne (Craig) Miller; and beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Services and interment are private, as to honor Alease's wishes. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, Leechburg, PA 15656.
To send online condolences, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019
