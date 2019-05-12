Alec D. Miller, aka "Miller," 21, of Apollo, passed away suddenly Friday, May 10, 2019, of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born Feb. 14, 1998, in Pittsburgh, to Albert and Alisha (Reeves) Miller. Miller was a lifelong resident of Apollo, and a 2016 Apollo-Ridge High School graduate. He was a lead-hand/laborer for SureFire Wireline LLC., in Kittanning, and had just obtained his CDL license. Miller enjoyed motorsports, hunting, fishing and gaming, and especially loved archery. He was a loving and devoted son to his mother. Friends and family knew his kindness was endless, and his good heart was known to all who loved him. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Veda L. Wheelock. He is survived and greatly missed by his parents; sister, Kylie; paternal grandparents, James (Mary Ann) Wardach; maternal grandfather, Emil Russen; cherished girlfriend, Klaudia Nothnagel; and aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family. Miller's family wishes to acknowledge all of his friends far and wide, who brightened his days.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

To send an online condolence to the family, please visit, www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 12, 2019