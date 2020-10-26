Alessandro DiBiasio

Alessandro "Alex" DiBiasio, 90, of Vandergrift, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Alex was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a hard worker, and an honorable and respectful man, as well. He is remembered by his generous heart and selfless character, always the first to lend a hand to anyone who needed it. He was a true gentleman. Alex grew up in Italy, working on his family farm and serving in the Italian military. He expanded his professional experience, working in France in a metal factory and for an electric company. He also worked in Switzerland for Fluckiger, a watch manufacturer, until 1968. In April of that year, he moved his family to the United States, where he settled in Vandergrift. For the next 27 years, Alex continued his strong work ethic, working for Conrail, before retiring in 1995. He also did cement work on the side and was known for his attention to detail, only offering the best quality and precise craftsmanship. Anyone who visited Alex never left his home without a glass (and sometimes a bottle!) of homemade wine. He was known for his delicious wine, which he made yearly and shared freely with his family and friends. He was also an amazing gardener, spending many hours meticulously tending to his garden year after year, finding a way to plant some sort of vegetable or fruit throughout his entire yard. He was what many would call as having a "green thumb," managing to bring life to anything and everything he touched! Alex shared his little piece of Italy with all of us, inviting all to have a glass of wine and some homemade sausage and prosciutto on his patio, beautifully shaded by his grape arbor. Neighbors would often come by to visit and listen to the self-taught, skilled accordion player that he was, singing along and learning how to play Italian card games, like Scopa. Memories that will never be forgotten. Alex will be remembered most for his dedication and loyalty toward his family. He loved fiercely, never allowing them to forget how important they were and how proud of them he was. He was the protector of his family, always putting them first, loving and providing for them. His heart, however, belonged to his wife, Josephine, with whom he spent 66 beautiful years. She was his one true love, the woman who stole his heart. He always said that the best day of his life was the day he married her and he never let anyone forget that. Their relationship was like a love story, one in which the rest of us wished one day we'd have. To watch them ballroom dance together was like watching two people float on air. The love and respect they had for each other, through every struggle and obstacle life threw at them, was undeniable. They had four children, two of which had special needs, and together, as a team, they overcame all and every hardship that came along. They were true soul mates. Alex, with his strong, proud exterior, quickly softened upon sight of any of his children or grandchildren. He loved babies and was the first to hold and play with them, quickly gaining their trust and making them laugh. His heart was pure and his love for his family was unquestionable. Alex was one of a kind. He had a hard life, but a soft soul. The wonderful memories that we shared will allow him to live on forever in our hearts. He was so loved and will truly be missed! He was preceded in death by his parents, Giovanni and Maria Civita (Cappello) DiBiasio; twin daughters, Carmelina DiBiasio, and Elvira DiBiasio; and brothers, Emilio, Carmine, and Antonio DiBiasio. Alex is survived by his, wife of 66 years, Josephine (Trionfo) DiBiasio, of Vandergrift; children, John E. DiBiasio, of Vandergrift, and Emilia M. (Aldo) Pacchioni, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Alexa A. (Aaron) McCartney, Maria E. DiBiasio, Katelyn R. DiBiasio, Jason P. (Danielle) Pacchioni, and Brandon M. (Loren) Pacchioni; and great-grandchildren, Antwon, Callen, Caterina, Locryn, Elowyn, Remalyn, and Gia. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Mass of Christian Burial will be private in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church. Private entombment will take place in St. Gertrude Cemetery mausoleum. Due to state mandates regarding covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent of the funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask and respect social distancing. A very special thank you is extended to Allegheny Health Network, in-home nursing, and hospice services for providing excellent care and support with compassion. Contributions may be made in Alex's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690, to help feed families in the parish neighborhood who are struggling due to the pandemic.



