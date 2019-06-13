Alfred E. Bordell, 90, of Arnold, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Creighton, son of the late John and Ameda (Suatoni) Bordell, and was the husband of the late Phyllis (Nelson) Bordell, who preceded him in death in 2017. Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded by a sister, Lena Tanilli. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington and the bowling league of the church, volunteered for the church Italian Festa making pizza, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing and roller skate dancing. Al worked with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier and was a graduate of Arnold High School, class of 1948. He also served in the Army during the Korean War and was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers. He is survived by three sons, Michael (Kim) Bordell, of Florida, Jeffrey Bordell, of Arnold, and James Bordell, of Philadelphia; and a daughter, Kathy (Bill) Medred, of Florida. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lindsay, Marissa, Brittanni, Dylan, Nicole, John, Sasha and Anna; and one great-grandson, Owen.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold.

