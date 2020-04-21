|
Alfred Edward Ewing Sr., 83, of Fawn Township, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, in the Orchards of Saxonburg. He was born Feb. 21, 1937, in Arnold, to the late Alfred E. and Evelyn K. Kerr Ewing, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley after graduating from Arnold High School Class of 1956. Al retired as supervisor of train operations for the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Norfolk Southern Railroads after a career that spanned 42 years. He then worked for Fawn Township on the road crew for two years before joining Dunbar Armored Cars Service for 10 years. Al was also the emergency management coordinator for Fawn for a 10 year period and was a staff sergeant with the U.S. Army Reserves. Al's number one love was the Fawn Township Volunteer Fire Department No. 2, where he was fire chief for 47 of his 52 years of service. Al has been credited with creating many changes and improvements during his term, bringing the department to its present state. Upon retirement, he received many compliments from area fire chiefs, being a unique person who is dedicated to what he believes in and steeped in tradition. He was proud to be an "Old School" chief and doing the best he could. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois Mudrunka Ewing (who was the fire company's financial secretary for years); son, Alfred E. (Diane) Ewing Jr., and grandson, Alfred E. Ewing III (both firefighters); brothers, Clair J. (Dorothy) Ewing, David L. (Cathy) Ewing and Edward G. Ewing; and his beloved Rottweiler, "Wee Bonnie Lassie of Fawn" aka "Dip". Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie J. Klingensmith. Private arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.